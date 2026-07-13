Police Blotter: Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Armed Robberies Reported

A 78-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at the Occoquan Commuter Lot in Woodbridge on July 10, one of the most serious incidents in today’s Prince William County Police reports. Authorities are seeking witnesses to the crash. Other notable cases include an armed robbery arrest tied to a July 1 carjacking at Hendrick Honda, a separate juvenile arrest in an armed watch robbery, a non-fatal shooting at a party, and various other incidents.

Prince William County Police

Fatal Pedestrian Crash at Occoquan Commuter Lot

On July 10 at 6:31 a.m., officers responded to the Occoquan Commuter Lot at 1325 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge (22192) for a crash involving a pedestrian. A 78-year-old man attempting to cross the Gordon Boulevard entry/exit lanes outside a designated crosswalk was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee exiting the lot. The 42-year-old female driver remained at the scene and was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Crash investigators are seeking witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Death Investigation at Montclair Family Restaurant

On July 11 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to Montclair Family Restaurant at 17001 Dumfries Road in Dumfries (22026) for an unconscious person. A 70-year-old female employee was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene. Preliminary findings indicate no signs of foul play or threat to the community.

Shooting Investigation in Woodbridge

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred on July 10 at 11:20 p.m. at an unknown location in Woodbridge. A 25-year-old man attending a party at a residence was struck in the foot by gunfire. He was treated at a hospital but provided limited information about the incident. No suspect description is available.

Armed Robbery and Carjacking Arrest

Robert Hampton Benbow, 33, of La Plata, was arrested on July 10 by Alexandria City police in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking reported on July 1 at Hendrick Honda, 14201 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 44-year-old man delivering vehicles, had keys taken at gunpoint before the suspect fled in a white Dodge Ram 2500. Benbow faces charges including robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing, and entering a vehicle to commit a crime. He is being held without bond.

Armed Robbery Arrest Involving Juvenile

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries was arrested on July 10 following an armed robbery reported that afternoon in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive in Woodbridge (22191). The 17-year-old male victim had arranged to sell a watch when the suspect brandished a firearm, demanded money, and fled in a vehicle. The juvenile faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer

On July 12 at 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 10200 block of Irongate Way in Manassas (20109) for an assault. While escorting Erick Edgardo Escalente Melgar, 31, of Manassas, to a police cruiser, he became aggressive and kicked an officer in the leg. No injuries were reported. Escalente Melgar was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault and battery, and public intoxication. He is being held without bond.

Commercial Burglary at Mi Tierra Deli

On July 11 at 5:38 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Mi Tierra Deli Restaurant at 14120 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge (22191). An unknown man shattered the front glass window, entered the business, and took money from a tip jar before fleeing on foot. A K-9 search did not locate the suspect, described as a Black male, 35-45 years old, wearing a green t-shirt, green camouflage cargo shorts, black shoes, and a black hat.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm in Woodbridge

On July 12, officers responded to the 14100 block of Crossing Place in Woodbridge (22191) for shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found in a parking lot. No injuries or property damage were reported.

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