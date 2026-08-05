College Heights Neighbors Gather for National Night Out

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Fredericksburg’s College Heights neighborhood came together Tuesday evening for National Night Out 2026, drawing 62 residents to the playground and sidewalk at Christ Lutheran Church on Augustine Avenue.

The College Heights Civic Association provided chips, cookies, juice boxes, and water, while the church supplied ice cream cones. Children took part in games and chalked a message on the sidewalk that read “National Night Out Thanks FXBG FPD!”

Fredericksburg Police Department Point of Contact Officer Anthony Farino arrived in his cruiser with finger lights and frisbees. Police Chief Betsy Mason stopped by to hand out National Night Out bracelets to children. Other visitors included members of the Bike Team, former Point of Contact Officer MK Kungkagete, and Mayor Kerry Devine, who was touring neighborhood events with Ward 3 Councilor Susanna Finn.

Farino’s police car proved especially popular. Children sat in the driver’s seat, activated the lights and siren, and used the public address system. Outreach items distributed included bracelets, red finger lights, frisbees, and sunglasses.

Residents expressed appreciation for the chance to speak directly with Officer Farino and other members of the department.

Thank you to Sue Nelson Sargeant for submitting information and photos from the College Heights event.