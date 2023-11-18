Fairfax Survey says: Yes, to VRE Saturday service, fare increase By Steven Gorski Published November 18, 2023 at 11:41AM | Updated November 19, 2023 at 9:58AM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Steven Gorski View all posts #Locals Only #Virginia Railway Express