Juvenile charged after man, 19, dies in crash

Prince William Police Department: “Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On August 29, crash investigators obtained charges for one of the drivers involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville (20155) on August 26. The drivers of the initial vehicles involved were found to have been traveling well above both the posted 40 MPH speed limit, and the recommended posted 30 MPH safe speed for roadway conditions at the curve where the crash occurred. The driver of the third vehicle, which was traveling in the opposite direction, was found to be operating their vehicle, a 2006 Scion, properly, and was uninvolved in the driving behavior of the other two drivers. The collision killed the 19-year-old driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and injured a passenger inside the vehicle, who were both not properly wearing their seatbelt in the vehicle. Following the investigation, crash investigators charged the driver of the 2015 Toyota Corolla, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, who was also found to have been driving the vehicle without a license. Charged on August 29: [Juvenile]

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Haymarket [driver of the 2015 Toyota Corolla]. Charged with reckless driving and no operator’s license. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained. Identified: The deceased driver of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra was identified as Qais JAILANI, 19, of Haymarket. The passenger of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra was identified as a 19-year-old man of Gainesville. The driver of the 2006 Scion was identified as a 50-year-old woman of South Riding.”

“Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 26 at 1:10 a.m., crash investigators responded to the area of Catharpin Rd and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the drivers of a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra were traveling southbound on Catharpin Road at a high rate of speed when driver of the Corolla passed the Elantra, crossing over the double yellow line. The driver of the Elantra then attempted to overtake the Corolla in a ‘No Passing’ zone when the Elantra made contact with the rear of the Corolla as it began to pass. The Corolla then rotated and struck

a 2006 Scion that was traveling the opposite direction. The Elantra left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree. The driver of the Elantra later died at an area hospital as a result of his injuries. A passenger in the Elantra sustained non-life threatening injuries. The drivers of the Corolla and the Scion were not injured. Speed is a factor in the collision. The investigation continues.”

“Armed Robbery – On August 28 at 3:16 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Potomac Mills Close in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 38-year-

old man, was allegedly robbed by three unknown men while in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men was reportedly armed with a knife, while another had a handgun. At one point, the victim was cut on his finger and back. The victim’s money and phone were taken before the parties dispersed and the suspects fled in dark-colored BMW sedan. Minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as three Hispanic males between 15-25 years of age.”

“Armed Robbery – On August 26, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Irongate Way and Winchester Court in Manassas (20109) on August 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached from behind by an unknown man who brandished a firearm. During the encounter, the suspect demanded the victim’s shoes before fleeing on foot. The victim left the area and contacted the police the following day. Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, approximately 24 years old, 5’5, 170lbs., with long straight hair, and a beard.

Last seen wearing a black ball cap, a green shirt, and black shorts.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 28 at 9:04 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Parkland Street in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old man, was

walking in the above area when he encountered an unknown man who struck him from behind. The suspect was joined by another unknown man and the two suspects took the victim’s backpack before fleeing on foot.

The victim reported minor injuries. The backpack was recovered later with the victim’s money and food items removed. The suspects were described as two Hispanic males who were wearing black clothing.”

“Residential Burglary – On August 27 at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10900 block of Mission Ridge Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. entry was made into the home through an unsecured kitchen window. A phone, a THC vape cartridge, Apple Air Pods, and jewelry were reported missing.”

“Malicious Wounding – On August 25, officers concluded an investigation into an assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14800 block of Danville Road in Woodbridge (22193) on July 1 at approximately 3:30 a.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, observed a verbal altercation between an unknown man and woman in his driveway. During the encounter, the male suspect used a bat to strike the victim in the head before the female suspect struck the victim with her hands. The parties dispersed, and the suspects left the area with the bat which originally belonged to the victim. While investigating the incident, officers identified the male suspect and obtained arrest warrants. On August 25, the male suspect, identified as Payton Alexander RHODES, was arrested. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to identify the female suspect. Arrested on August 25: Payton Alexander RHODES, 23, of 14820 Danville Road in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable. Suspect Description: A Hispanic female, approximately 5’0, with straight long brown hair. Last seen wearing a grey tank top and blue jeans.”