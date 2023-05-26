Double homicide: 4 shot inside house in Birchdale; neighborhood closed

7:15 p.m. update from Prince William County Police Department: “The shooting that occurred earlier today [May 26, 2023, at 2:24 PM, in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Dale City] is now being investigated as a double homicide. Further investigation revealed a group of individuals were inside the home when one of the occupants began shooting, striking four males.”

“The suspect fled the home, and the police were contacted. Officers arrived at the residence and located one adult male outside of the home, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by fire and rescue personnel. Officers then located three additional gunshot victims inside the home and provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel transported them to area hospitals. One of the men later died at the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained during the shooting.”

“The other two men remain hospitalized, and the extent of their injuries are unknown. At this time, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.”

Police tell PLN the incident does not appear to be random. According to initial reports, police are searching for a black SUV driven by one man said to have fled the scene after the shooting. Sources said the suspect is no longer in the area.

Following the shooting, the Birchdale neighborhood was closed to vehicles and pedestrians. “I know it’s inconvenient, but there will be a police presence in this area for some time as we they try to figure out what happened. For this to happen at the start of a holiday weekend, it’s horrible,” said Angry.

Birchdale is a large neighborhood of several hundred homes located off Dale Boulevard.

More as we have it.