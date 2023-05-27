Prince William WUSA9 story about data center fliers in Prince William County school lunches removed from station website By Uriah Kiser Published May 27, 2023 at 12:09PM | Updated May 27, 2023 at 3:13PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Jeanine Lawson #Locals Only #Prince William Digital Gateway