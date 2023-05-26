Parent faces delinquency charge after girl pepper-sprayed

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Shasta Place, 5/25, 8:32 p.m. Deputies J.J. Suh and D.L. Brookman, Jr. responded to a disturbance in the apartment complex. Once parties were separated and the dust settled, the investigation revealed 10-year-olds [girls] were involved in a fight.”

“A parent [34-year-old woman] encouraged her offspring to get pepper spray to defend herself. The child proceeded to get the pepper spray and return to the fracas. A blast of the inflammatory agent to her adversary led to a law enforcement response. Several people at the scene received a washout from rescue personnel.”

“Deputy Suh obtained a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the parent. A juvenile petition was requested for assault for the juvenile pepper sprayer. Additionally, a protective order was obtained to limit contact between the adversaries.”

The woman has not yet been arrested, a sheriff’s spokesman tells PLN.