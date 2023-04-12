Opinion: Stafford Supervisor Yeung should recuse herself

The proposed property tax increase in Stafford County is prohibitively high.

Many of the speakers at the Board of Supervisors’ April 4 Meeting wanted the tax increase “for the children” with the implication that if you don’t support the increase, you want to hurt our children.

While school funding is important, Stafford has a spending problem. The County paid $4.8 Million for high school land that they cannot use and is worth $3 million. The last speaker at the meeting addressed Stafford contracting and the use of less expensive non-Stafford-based Companies.

The argument used by acquisition persons is “best value.” In-county businesses should get additional points. The unknown possible level of corruption and incompetence is what worries people.

A good potential example is the current Garrisonville Supervisor, Dr. Pamela Yeung. She states on her county Website that she is a science and technology consultant for a Fortune 500 Company. Stafford is planning to use Data Centers to increase tax revenue.

I want to be clear that I am not accusing Supervisor Yeung of any impropriety or indiscretion, let alone of any criminal act. However, her work in Data Centers (IT) is what I would consider a clear conflict of interest, and given her employment, it provides the appearance of one, which is critical.

She should recuse herself from all IT acquisition issues relating to her BOS position. Appearances are important. She has been heavily involved in IT programs for Stafford. If her background had been in the Federal Government, that could be acceptable, but not in commercial consulting.

Stafford needs to clean up its act.

James Schindler CPA

Stafford