Stafford deputies get tough on vaping in county schools

H.H. Poole Middle School, 800 Eustace Road, 4/4, 12:09 p.m. Deputy T.K. Phillips was preforming her SRO duties when she was informed of possible drug activity. A witness advised they observed a student, vaping in the bathroom. A search of the student’s belongings conducted by school staff revealed two vapes and THC based products. The student used the classic lie saying it wasn’t his bag; however, that was quickly discovered to be false. A criminal complaint was filed.

Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians lane, 4/4, 12:30 p.m. Deputy R.B. Brooks was preforming his SRO duties when he was informed of possible drug activity. A witness advised they observed a student vaping in class. A search of the student’s belongings conducted by school staff revealed a nicotine vape. Much like the student in the previous report, he originally denied it belonging to him. A criminal complaint was filed.