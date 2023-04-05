Fights prompt Colonial Forge to drop ‘power hour’ lunch

The extended lunch period known as “power hour” has ended at one Stafford County high school.

Colonial Forge Principal Gregory Daniel announced power hour was over following a fight between two multiple students, prompting a 911 call to the school. So far, the sheriff’s office says students were involved in fights that broke out at 10:40 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The sheriff’s office states:

Deputies and school administrators worked together to separate all parties involved. The investigation is still ongoing; however, charges are currently being looked at. We will provide further information when it becomes available.

Once the deputies restored order, Daniel sent a letter to parents notifying them that, for the remainder of the school year, students would be split up between two lunch periods at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., respectively.

“…this incident is not indicative of the way we conduct ourselves at Colonial Forge High School. As Eagles, all of us are expected to carry ourselves with respect, responsibility, and integrity each and every day,” states Daniel’s letter.

School officials confiscated student-recorded videos of the fight. They’re asking parents to check their children’s devices for video of the altercation and to delete it to protect student privacy.

The remaining four county high schools offer the power hour lunch, where students can mingle with friends, seek counseling, tutor, or attend lectures.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor said the power hour lunch was an idea introduced by students and allowed for the first time by the school division for the 2022-23 school year. Parents have criticized the hour-long free period, saying it’s an opportunity for students to get into fights and vape on school property.

Following our story about problematic vaping in the school division in February 2023, WRC-TV reported the school division was installing anti-vaping devices at its campuses.