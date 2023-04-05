Have something to say about Prince William police?

Police in Prince William County are seeking comments from the public during its accreditation process from now until May 31, 2023.

From a press release:

The Prince William County Police Department is proud to be a nationally accredited law enforcement agency through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the primary crediting authority in the United States. Our police department is committed to providing the highest quality professional police service to the residents, business owners, and visitors of Prince William County.

As part of its ongoing commitment to service, community partnership, and continuous improvement, the Police Department is pleased to announce the availability of a community portal which our residents and business owners may share feedback related to the agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status.

We invite our community to submit comments, which can be in the form of commendations or concerns, via the links to the comment portal provided below. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence. This community portal will remain open for a period of 60 days during the period of April 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023. We would like to thank all participants in advance for taking the time to share comments.

IMPORTANT: CALEA is not an investigatory body and subsequently the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgement to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.