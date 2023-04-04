A Stafford County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a group of teenagers, who range in age 14 and 15, who wore ski masks, beat someone unconscious, and stole his shoes on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released. The robbery prompted a lockdown of Hampton Oaks Elementary School.

More from the Stafford County sheriff:

Three juveniles are in custody after a robbery and brutal assault in a North Stafford neighborhood yesterday afternoon.

On April 3rd at 3:04 p.m. deputies responded to an assault in progress on Providence Street. Witnesses reported three black males wearing hoodies, Adidas pants and ski masks had chased a person through the apartment complex.

The suspects caught the victim and beat him until he was unconscious and stole his shoes. At one point during the assault, the victim was on the ground and a suspect kicked him in the face. The suspects fled the scene on foot into the wood line with the stolen sneakers.

Deputies arrived on scene and began first aid for the victim until medics arrived. Additional deputies established a perfect perimeter around the area as the drone team and K-9 responded to assist.

Deputy C.R. Newman was stationed on New Bedford Court as two of the suspects, still masked, approached the cul-de-sac from the woods. The suspects turned and fled back into the woods when they noticed the deputy.

Sergeant B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan were still tracking through the woods and Deputy Newman held his position. Within a couple minutes the suspects returned toward Deputy Newman from a different angle.

Deputy Newman was able to confront the suspects and held them until Deputy B.E. Vaughn arrived and assisted in handcuffing both suspects.

Meanwhile the third suspect emerged from the woods near Bridgeport Circle into the waiting duo of Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen and Deputy J.A. Alford. The third suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Back on New Bedford Court deputies soon realized why the suspects were so anxious to get into the cul-de-sac. As the suspects were being escorted from the woods, an Uber driver arrived to pick them up. The Uber driver was informed the Sheriff’s Office would be handling the transportation needs of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. Two were from Prince William and one was from Stafford. Each suspect was charged with robbery, assault by mob, aggravated malicious wounding, and conspiracy.

All three were held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and has since been released. The stolen shoes were located by K-9 Titan in a creek bed during the track of the suspects. Out of an abundance of caution Hampton Oaks Elementary School was briefly placed on a partial lockdown.

Thank you to all the witnesses that provided information. If anyone has additional information, please contact Detective D.V. Torrice, Jr. at 540-658-4400. Excellent work by the deputies to quickly detain all three suspects in the case.