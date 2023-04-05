Manassas Farmers Market opens tomorrow, April 6, 2023

Manassas will celebrate opening its Farmer’s Market for the 36th time.

The city will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Historic Manassas, Inc. board members, City Council, local dignitaries, and special guests will attend the Loy E. Harris Pavilion, 9116 Center Street ceremony.

More in a press release:

The Farmers Market is a year-round event, and is one of the largest, most recognized, and anticipated markets of its kind in Prince William County. It is important to highlight that this is the 36th Anniversary of the Farmers Market.

Historic Manassas, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has worked for over 30 years to revitalize, preserve, and enhance the economic base that insures the rich tradition, history, charm, and friendly ambience of Historic Downtown Manassas. For more information about Historic Manassas, Inc., and details on upcoming communitywide events, please visit historicmanassas.org.