Free Flag Day Entry at Prince William Forest Park

“The entrance fees are free today at Prince William Forest Park and other national parks across the country,” the park announced on Flag Day. “Flag Day commemorates the day in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress officially adopted the design of the stars and stripes as the United States flag.”

Although the holiday itself wasn’t officially designated until 1949, visitors can enjoy the patriotic celebration with waived fees at the park today.

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