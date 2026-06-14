Manassas Police Probe Early Morning Shooting

“There is a high police presence in the 9200 block of Sudley Road due to an active shooting investigation,” Manassas Police announced. “This is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the community.”

“One victim was transported to the [UVA] Prince William Emergency Room with non life threatening injuries,” police added in an update.

The incident was first reported shortly after midnight on June 14, 2026, prompting authorities to urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.