Manassas residents asked to complete bicycle survey

Manassas is working to become a bicycle-friendly city. In recent years, the city has added several bicycle-only lanes.
Today, The League of American Bicyclists is asking residents to fill out a survey asking city residents about their experiences using a bike in the city.
From OmniRide:
FEEDBACK WANTED! The City of Manassas recently applied for Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists! The League is seeking your input to gain a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences in Manassas. Please take a minute to complete this brief survey here. The survey will remain open through Wednesday, April 5.