Tour Bus Driver Remorseful After Fatal I-95 Crash

“Emotionally, he is devastated,” lawyer Thad Furlong said of Jing S. Dong, the Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “He is in very much pain.”

“That is the big question of the hour,” Furlong added about the cause of the May 29 wreck.

Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, N.Y., appeared Wednesday in Stafford General District and Circuit courts in a wheelchair following release from Mary Washington Hospital. He faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in the southbound I-95 crash that killed five and injured more than 40. The bus struck slowing traffic near a work zone.

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