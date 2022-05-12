Manassas expanding bike-lane network, neighborhood parking an issue

Whether at a farmers market this weekend or during an online public meeting, Manassas residents will be able to learn more about the city’s emerging network of bicycle lanes.

The city will host a table with information about the bike lane network at a Farmers Market this Saturday, May 14, at the commuter parking lot at 9024 Prince William Street. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At noon Thursday, May 19, the city will host a bike and pedestrian improvement meeting on Zoom. The city will discuss the bike lane network during the meeting. Pre-registration (on this link) is required to receive the Zoom link to participate.

According to city documents, some existing bike routes received upgraded pavement markings that meet current national standards and best practices. Those upgrades are in accordance with the current Bikeway and Pedestrian Trail System Master Plan, passed in 2007, and the draft Transportation Master Plan, passed in 2019.

Some streets also have upgraded pavement markings are a common component of all street repaving projects. Streets with upgraded marking are:

Richmond Avenue from Liberia Avenue to Fairview Avenue (bike lanes)

Godwin Drive from Hastings Drive to Cloverhill Road (upgraded bike lanes)

Cloverhill Road from Godwin Drive to Hastings Drive (bike lanes)

Portner Avenue from Breeden Avenue to Liberia Avenue (share?the road “sharrow”

markings)

The bike lanes haven’t been all good news for some city residents disgruntled about a newfound lack of parking in their neighborhoods.

According to city residents, police now prevent them from parking their cars on the street in front of their homes if a bike lane exists. Police issued written warnings to drivers telling them not to park on the bike lanes.

The new rules have left some residents who once parked near their homes forced to park around a corner and walk to their homes.

Finally, Bike to Work Day is May 20, with the city’s Downtown Train station, a designated pit stop for t-shirts and goodies for the event. City employees will be riding from the Boys and Girls Club at 8 a.m. to the station, 9431 West Street, and welcome others who wish to ride.

A signup form is available at Signup at biketoworkmetrodc.org for this regional event.