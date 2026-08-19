Police Blotter: Drowning Death, Burglary Reported

A 24-year-old man died Tuesday night after a canoe capsized on Lake Montclair near Dumfries.

Prince William County police also investigated a residential burglary early Wednesday in Woodbridge where two suspects broke into a home and tried to take a dirt bike before fleeing on foot.

These are the incidents included in the latest daily police blotter.

Prince William County Police

Death Investigation at Lake Montclair

On August 18 at 8:26 p.m., officers responded to Lake Montclair in the 4600 block of Spalding Drive in Dumfries to investigate a drowning. Two men were paddling in a canoe on the lake when the canoe capsized. A 24-year-old man went underwater and did not surface. An extensive search by the Underwater Search and Recovery Team located the man deceased in the lake. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Residential Burglary in Woodbridge

On August 19 at 2:59 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Slippery Elm Court in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Two unknown individuals broke a basement window, entered the home and removed a dirt bike. An occupant of the residence confronted the suspects, who abandoned the dirt bike and left the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area but did not locate the suspects. One of the suspects was described as a Black male wearing a black jacket.

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