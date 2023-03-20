Lawson seeks to replace Wheeler as chair; Rising taxes, crime pushed county in ‘wrong direction’

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors dean announced her run to become its chair.

Jeanine Lawson, who served on the board the longest of all its eight members since 2014, seeks to unseat Ann Wheeler, who has served as board chair since 2020. Lawson has been an outspoken opponent of Wheeler and the majority of Democrats who have pushed to put more data centers and other industrial businesses in the western portion of the county.

Last fall, Lawson led a fight to oppose the Prince William Digital Gateway, 27 million square feet of data center space that could be developed next to the Manassas National Battlefield, after the board amended the county’s comprehensive plan last fall, after a marathon 14-hour meeting.

Last spring, Lawson ran to become the Republican candidate to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) in Virginia’s 10th congressional district. Hung Cao won a May 2022 GOP firehouse primary to become the nominee.

Meanwhile, Wheeler, a Democrat, faces opposition from a candidate in her party — Deshundra Jefferson, whose been critical of Wheeler over the past two years and her push to trade rural land for data centers, is seeking her party’s endorsement in a June 2023 Primary Election.

Lawson said she would campaign on a platform to end regular tax increases and to reduce the county’s increasing crime rate.

More in a press release: