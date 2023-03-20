Lawson seeks to replace Wheeler as chair; Rising taxes, crime pushed county in ‘wrong direction’

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors dean announced her run to become its chair.
Jeanine Lawson, who served on the board the longest of all its eight members since 2014, seeks to unseat Ann Wheeler, who has served as board chair since 2020. Lawson has been an outspoken opponent of Wheeler and the majority of Democrats who have pushed to put more data centers and other industrial businesses in the western portion of the county.
Last fall, Lawson led a fight to oppose the Prince William Digital Gateway, 27 million square feet of data center space that could be developed next to the Manassas National Battlefield, after the board amended the county’s comprehensive plan last fall, after a marathon 14-hour meeting.
Last spring, Lawson ran to become the Republican candidate to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) in Virginia’s 10th congressional district. Hung Cao won a May 2022 GOP firehouse primary to become the nominee.
Meanwhile, Wheeler, a Democrat, faces opposition from a candidate in her party — Deshundra Jefferson, whose been critical of Wheeler over the past two years and her push to trade rural land for data centers, is seeking her party’s endorsement in a June 2023 Primary Election.
Lawson said she would campaign on a platform to end regular tax increases and to reduce the county’s increasing crime rate.
More in a press release:
Today Brentsville Supervisor, Jeanine Lawson, announced her bid for Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
“Under the failed leadership of our current Chair, Prince William County has been quickly moving in the wrong direction,” Lawson said. “In three short years under her iron-fisted reign, we’ve watched her lead with extreme and reckless policies, while putting her political agenda first and Prince William families last. We deserve better.”
Here are just a few disturbing facts from the past three years under our current county Chair’s failed leadership:
Rising taxes – over $1,400 more in annual real estate tax bills for the average Prince William County family, plus a new meals tax, and additional proposed tax increases.
Skyrocketing crime – 150% increase in homicides since 2020.
The prioritization of a multi-billion dollar data center industry over residents – giving big business tax breaks on the backs of Prince William families.
“Enough is enough. Our local taxes are through the roof. Unchecked development is rampant while conservation and concerns about our local environment have been tossed aside. Crime in every corner of the county is skyrocketing,” Lawson continued. “It’s time to throw out our current Chair’s radical approach and implement new, practical, constituent-focused solutions to local governing.”
“As your next Chair, I’ll restore common-sense leadership, integrity, and a balanced approach back to our Board of Supervisors. I’m running to represent our families and neighbors, not an out-of-touch agenda. I’ll strive to lower our cost of living, improve our quality of life, and manage the growth of our communities in a responsible way.”
Jeanine Lawson has lived in Prince William County since 1995, where she and her husband Dan raised their two children. Since 2014, Jeanine has served on the Board of Supervisors representing the Brentsville District where she has been re-elected twice. During her time in office, Jeanine has fought to keep taxes low, support public safety agencies and manage growth.