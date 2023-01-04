Jefferson to primary Ann Wheeler for Prince William Chair in 2023

Democrat Deshundra Jefferson announced today that she is running for Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2023.

Jefferson will face fellow Democrat Ann Wheeler, who’s held the position since 2020. So far, there’s no Republican challenger for the seat.

Jefferson said her priorities include increasing funding for the county school system, promoting homeownership, and making home ownership in the country more affordable.

“One of my biggest dreams was to become a homeowner and to provide my son with the same stable, loving home that I grew up in,” said Jefferson. “Prince William County allowed that to come true. This community has welcomed me and allowed me to thrive. That’s why I feel compelled to serve.”

Jefferson was an outspoken opponent of the Democrat-controlled Prince William Board of Supervisors in 2022 and opposed the Prince William Digital Gateway that was approved in November. The approval clears the way for data centers to be built on more than 800 acres of land next to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland resigned over the controversial issue on December 16, with one year left on his term. On Monday, January 2, 2022, Republicans selected Bob Weir to run in a February 21 Special Election to replace Candland. He’ll face Democrat Kerensa Sumers.

“Far too many Prince William residents feel marginalized, particularly following the controversial votes for the Prince William Digital Gateway and the Pathway to 2040. Our voices matter, and we will make that clear at the ballot box.”

Jefferson lives in Montclair and is a senior communications strategist with over 20 years of experience in politics, public affairs, and journalism. She specializes in strategic planning and crisis management.

She was the traveling press secretary for Governor Deval Patrick’s 2020 presidential campaign and a former regional communications director for the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

Jefferson is a former co-chair of the Potomac Magisterial District Democratic Committee and a 2020 Biden Delegate.

She earned her BA in political science from Columbia University and a MA in communication from Johns Hopkins.

Jefferson considered a run for the Board of County Supervisors in 2019 but later backed out.