Cao for the win: Navy veteran is Republican nominee to face Wexton

Hung Cao is the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

He’ll face Jennifer Wexton (D) in the November 8 General Election, who’s held the seat since 2018. Cao won his nomination during a Firehouse Primary on May 21, 2022. He faced 10 other candidates.

On Primary Day, Cao said he would be a unifying force in a time of crisis.

Politics isn't easy. It's a tool used for unification or division. The United States needs unity in times of crisis. We've chosen to be a unifying force! pic.twitter.com/7maWsOp8zA — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) May 21, 2022

Cao is a refugee from Vietnam and an immigrant to the U.S. Hung’s family left in 1975, shortly before the fall of Saigon. After a brief stay in the U.S., his family relocated to West Africa, where he was educated in French schools, before returning to Annandale, Virginia, in 1982.

Cao graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Cao was accepted to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Upon graduation, he served as a Deep Sea Diver and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Officer. As a Navy Diver, Cao salvaged several plane wreckages, including the recovery of John F. Kennedy Jr, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and Lauren Bessette.

Cao deployed in combat to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia, serving alongside Special Forces and SEAL Teams. Cao also worked on the Navy budget at the Pentagon, wrote the policy, and worked with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in San Diego.

Caleb Max, one of the candidates Primary Election candidates who ran against Cao, voiced his support for the nominee.

“I can vouch that he is a man of faith, principle, and family. As an American war hero and first-generation American, he will have the ability to relate to our diverse district full of minorities and veterans,” said Max.

In one month, voters will head to the polls in Virginia’s 7th District to choose a Republican to face Democrat Abagail Spanberger, who’s running to keep the seat she’s held since 2008.

Virginia Republicans are confident they can flip the 2nd District (Virginia Beach, Norfolk), the 7th, and 10t districts from Democratic to Republican control in November.