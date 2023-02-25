Weir to be sworn in Monday as Gainesville Supervisor

Bob Weir, the Gainesville District Supervisor-elect, will be sworn into office at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 27, 2023.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held in the atrium of the James J. McCoart Administration Building at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Weir was elected to the Board of County Supervisors in a special election on Feb. 21, 2023. He will take the seat vacated by former Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland, who resigned in December 2022.

Weir will serve the remainder of the current term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023.