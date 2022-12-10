Breaking News Candland’s resignation explained: Upcoming Special Election; Changes to leadership; A challenging year for his family; A GOP in trouble scrambles to find candidates for 2023 By Uriah Kiser Published December 10, 2022 at 7:31PM | Updated December 11, 2022 at 8:30AM Candland This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2023 #Gainesville #Haymarket #Locals Only #News #Prince William Board of County Supervisors