Children discuss AI metal detectors, gun safety at Dumfries forum

Dumfries town officials held a youth town hall on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Tweflth-grade student Chance Williams and a panel of two seniors, and students if fifth and six grades in Prince William County Schools participated.

During the town hall, the panel discussed a range of topics, including bullying, mental health issues in schools, lack of community activities for students, and a feeling of not being safe. Parents were also in attendance and shared their concerns about school lockdowns and student bullying.

School board member Justin Wilk asked the panel about their thoughts on using AI metal detectors in schools, to which the students gave thoughtful and well-considered responses. The panel expressed concerns about the root causes of gun violence and the need to prevent students from feeling the need to bring weapons to school.

Monique, a teacher at Forest Park, added her thoughts on the importance of providing more recreational activities for young people and increasing parent and community engagement with our youth.

The event comes after a mass shooting the town on January 4 carried out by a gunman that took the life of a 3-year-old girl.

The event was attended by a range of community members, including parents, students, the Dumfries Town Council, Potomac District Supervisor, officers from Prince William County, a representative for Chair Wheeler’s office, and officers from the Town of Dumfries and Prince William County.

“I want to commend the panel of students for their leadership in hosting this important event,” said Mayor Derrick Wood in a press release. “Their passion, insight, and thoughtful responses made the town hall a huge success. It’s important to create opportunities for young people to have a voice and be heard. Their ideas and concerns are essential in shaping a better future for our community.”