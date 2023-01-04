1 dead, four seriously wounded in mass shooting in Dumfries

Updated Noon — One person is dead, and four others are injured during a mass shooting in Dumfries.

Police arrested one person in connection to the shootings.

Police found five shooting victims at a house on Milroy Drive in the Williamstown area at 10:51 a.m. today, January 4, 2023. Police found one victim dead on the scene, and rescue crews took four others to hospitals by helicopter and ambulances.

The four suffered serious injuries.

Three helicopters were used to lift shooting victims to medical treatment.

The shooting was isolated to a home, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

More as we have it.