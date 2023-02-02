Senators Kaine, Warner present $840,000 to Germanna for North Stafford center

On January 31, 2023, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner visited Germanna Community College’s James R. Clapper Center for Innovation in Cybersecurity – soon renamed the ‘Barbara J. Fried Center’ – to present $870,000 in federal funding for the site.

Germanna announced the lawmaker’s visit in a press release after the event had concluded.

This follows a development from October in which Germanna announced a $15 million Stafford County public-private expansion deal that will triple its training space there, meaning many more critically needed cybersecurity professionals will be graduating.

The curriculum emphasizes data analytics and business processes and their applications in cybersecurity management. Students gain proficiency in cybersecurity policy, conducting risk assessments, coordinating incident response, leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to understand attacks on business assets, and overall management of the cybersecurity function within a business.

Graduates enter the workforce with the skills to serve as cybersecurity analysts, auditors, planners, and more.

In October 2022, Germanna Community College announced an expansion in Stafford County with the purchase of its new Stafford Center of Educational Excellence at Center Street.

Two buildings, named the Barbara J. Fried Center at 10 Center Street and the Kevin L. Dillard Health Sciences Center at 25 Center Street, totaling over 74,000 square feet, both just off Route 610 in North Stafford, will meet Germanna’s space requirements in Stafford for the foreseeable future, said Jack Rowley, president of GCC’s Real Estate Foundation.