Two candidates vying for the Gainesville District Supervisors seat will participate in a voter forum on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Kerensa G. Sumers (D) and Robert B. “Bob” Weir (R) will appear on stage at Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation Drive near Haymarket, at 7 p.m. The event staff from the Prince William Committee of 100 will open the door to the school at 6:30 p.m. Here’s more information on this event flier.

Insidenova Prince William Publisher Bruce Potter will moderate the forum. Both candidates seek to replace Peter Candland in a February 21 Special Election. Early voting is underway, and more information about early voting and where to vote is available on the Prince William County Elections Office website.

Candland represented Gainesville on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors between 2012 and December 2022. Candland resigned last month after Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth advised him not to vote on any land-use issues to come before the Board this year.

Candland signed a letter of intent to sell his home to data centers developers at Prince William Digital Gateway, more than 800 acres of land next to Manassas National Battlefield Park slated for server farms. The Board approved a rezoning, clearing the way for the park in November 2022. Candland abstained from the vote.

Data center development will be a key issue in the Gainesville District Supervisors race. Weir, who has seen multiple Democrats cross party lines to vote for him during a firehouse primary earlier this month, is opposed to further data center development near homes and has been an outspoken advocate for land preservation in western Prince William, where the majority of data centers are being built.

The Democrat-controlled Prince William Board of County Supervisors is aligned with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in supporting data center expansion for economic benefits. This month, Youngkin announced Amazon would invest $35 billion in new data center construction across the state — the largest private investment in state history.

Yesterday, Monday, January 30, 2023, Republicans in the House of Delegates Rules subcommittee killed a resolution by Prince William County Delegate Danica Roem (D) requiring the state’s energy department to study the impacts of data center construction on the environment statewide. Data centers are power and water hungry, using both resources to power and cool servers, respectively.