Wall’s questions led to schools’ withheld merit data disclosure

Prince William County School Board member Jennifer Wall began asking questions after school administrators in neighboring Fairfax County Public became became the focus of an Attorney General investigation.

Earlier this month, we learned schools in Fairfax, and later in Loudoun, failed to tell students they received recognition form the National Merit Scholarship program.

Wall, who represents Gainesville on the Prince William County School Board, began asking questions of county’s school administration to find out if something similar happened there.

“This is a big story, and we have to get ahead of it,” Wall recalled telling the school administration. She learned on Friday, January, 13, that multiple county high schools failed to notify students of their merit recognition, awards students frequently note on college applications.

Her questions led to the reevaluation that four county high schools — Battlefield, Colgan, Forest Park, and Patriot — failed to notify a total of 28 students of the recognition.

“This is a very big deal, and I was surprised that this happened. We give out stickers, and celebrate when students pass tests and recognize achievements all the time, so I fail to understand how this is any different,” said Wall.

During the county school board meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Dr. LaTayna McDade apologized for the error she blamed on human error. You can read her full statement.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) criticized schools for not informing students of their merit-based awards. “They have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs,” Youngkin told WJLA-TV.

Democrats, like State Senator Scott Surovell, fired back, calling the AG’s investigation “absurd.”

Wall said because the issue became so political so fast, few members of her school board appeared to want to ask questions about the possibility that Prince William County Schools were affected.

Wall reiterated McDade’s statement that labeled human error as the reason why students weren’t notified and dismissed the notion the principals failed to notice due to a desire for equal outcomes for all students.

“At this time, I don’t have any evidence that supports the belief that students weren’t notified for the desire to reach equal outcomes,” said Wall.

Wall says she is still asking questions about how and why the school division failed to notify the students.

High school students must take the PSAT to screen for the National Merit Scholarship. Later some students are given Program recognition and awards, including commended students, semifinalists, finalists, and the winners of the National Merit $2,500 scholarships.

Wall was appointed vice chairman of the county school board earlier this month. She is the only board member endorsed by Republicans (school board members campaign without political affiliation).

Wall will seek reelection to the Gainesville District School Board seat this year. She’s sat in the state since 2020. To date, no other candidate has filed to run against her.