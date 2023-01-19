Prince William issues apology after it failed to tell students about National Merit award

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade issued a statement after administrators at Battlefield, Colgan, Forest Park, and Patriots failed to tell 28 students they received letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

While the students do not qualify for the scholarship, many students use the commendation letters on college applications. The school division said it learned about the error on Tuesday, January 16 when the original number of county high school students believed to have not been notified was 16.

The error comes after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares launched an investigation into why similar errors occurred at high schools in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a school at which students across Northern Virginia apply to attend.

McDade’s statement made during a school board meeting Wednesday, January 19, 2023: