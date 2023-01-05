Fundraiser seeks $10,000 for Dumfries mass shooting victims

A fundraiser for the family rocked by the shooting death of their three-year-old girl, and the wounding of three of her siblings, and another teenager, needs help from the community.
A Go-Fund-Me aims to collect $10,000 for the Dumfries family who were victims of a mass shooting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Dumfries.
Police said a 20-year-old man who had been living with the family, and who was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who also lived in the house, returned there Wednesday and shot five people, including the 17-year-old girl, and killed her three-year-old sister.
From the fundraising page:
On September 12, 2022 , the Carroll-Gatling family was forever changed. Portia Carroll passed and left her 8 children behind. Their lives were uprooted and changed drastically overnight.Little did we know that only three months later another tragedy would occur and this time directly involve her beautiful children.On January 4, 2023 Portia’s beautiful three year old baby girl was murdered, her three older daughters were shot (multiple times) and her brother was also shot.The four children are currently in the Trauma ICU fighting. They have a long road ahead.This fundraiser is to raise money to support the family. During this time they are in need of support with food, transportation/gas to and from the Trauma center, medical needs and also preparing to give Journee the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our goodbyes.