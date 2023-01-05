Fundraiser seeks $10,000 for Dumfries mass shooting victims

A fundraiser for the family rocked by the shooting death of their three-year-old girl, and the wounding of three of her siblings, and another teenager, needs help from the community.

A Go-Fund-Me aims to collect $10,000 for the Dumfries family who were victims of a mass shooting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Dumfries.

Police said a 20-year-old man who had been living with the family, and who was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who also lived in the house, returned there Wednesday and shot five people, including the 17-year-old girl, and killed her three-year-old sister.

From the fundraising page: