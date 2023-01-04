Girl, 3, dies after mass shooting at Dumfries home; 4 others critical

A domestic dispute between a Washington, D.C., man and a 17-year-old girl sparked a mass shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead.

The suspect had an argument with a 17-year-old girl with whom he had a relationship outside a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive in Dumfries just before 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and then shot her. Afterward, he went inside the home, shot and killed what police only describe as a small child.

The suspect shot three others, all between the ages of 14 and 17, leaving them in serious condition, then fled the scene.

The deceased child and three wounded victims are siblings who live in the home. A fourth victim, a 14-year-old boy, lives at home but is unrelated to the other victims.

Police found a 13-year-old child unharmed inside the home and said he was the brother of the three wounded and the small girl killed.

During the investigation, officers developed a suspect’s description and began searching for him. A nearby police officer spotted and arrested him at a business. The suspect was uncooperative with investigators when asked to provide information about what led to the shooting, police said.

Police said the suspect had been staying at home during his relationship with the 17-year-old girl he shot outside the house.

A Dumfries police officer arrived first and found the 17-year-old suffering a gunshot wound. More officers from Prince William County arrived, went inside the home, and found the other victims in the basement, and provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue crews arrived.

Two firearms were recovered during the investigation. Ballistics testing will be conducted to confirm if the firearms were used in the incident, police said.

Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of 2203 Chaplain St SW, Washington D.C., is charged with one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to aid in this investigation, including video surveillance footage, to contact police.