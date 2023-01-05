Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken to open in Woodbridge

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive, in Woodbridge, on Monday, January 9, 2023 with a grand opening planned for January 21.

“The new location will bring the core menu with the signature Crimson Rub spice combination and some select additions unique to the east coast, served up via online or by walk-in orders,” said John Filipiak, managing partner.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be a part of this growing brand.” The Virginia franchise will be managed by Filipiak and Nabil Asad, restaurant industry veterans, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023.

Crimson Coward launched in 2019 with The Crimson Rub, a secret blend of more than 16 primary and 32 secondary spices, in California and quickly grew to four locations in the Los Angeles area. There are five heat levels from which guests can choose: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

Voted “20 of the best fried chicken restaurants in America” by USA Today and identified by Fast Casual Magazine as one of the Top 20 Brands to Watch in 2023, the restaurant franchise offers a variety of hot chicken products and tantalizing side items. The locations in Virginia are just the beginning of the company’s plans to expand with 25 additional stores in the Washington metropolitan region and more than 200 locations by 2027 across the U.S.

Ali Hijazi, founder, said, “We are thrilled to have Nabil and John launch our first east coast location in Woodbridge and look forward to gaining Crimson Coward chicken fans from coast to coast.”