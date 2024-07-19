Stafford Education Foundation to Host Tenth Annual Golf Tournament

As the Stafford Education Foundation (SEF) approaches the tenth anniversary of its annual fundraising golf tournament, the organization continues to enhance educational opportunities for students and educators in Stafford County Public Schools. The foundation, dedicated to providing scholarships, grants, and innovative programs, remains committed to addressing the evolving needs of the community. This year, sponsors are able to donate directly to the scholarship, grant, or program they would like to encourage.

Executive Director Stephanie Johnson explained SEF’s latest initiative, the Community Health and Mental Professionals (CHAMP) Center program, exemplifies their approach to education. This healthcare career pathway program for high school students was launched in collaboration with Mary Washington Healthcare and the Claude Moore Foundation. Designed to address critical gaps in mental health, biomedical science, and nursing career pathways, the CHAMP program is a direct response to a community health assessment that highlights these needs. The program will welcome its first cohort of students this fall.

In addition to CHAMP, SEF continues to support future educators through targeted scholarships for students who have actively pursued their interests in teaching. The foundation also offers innovative teaching grants, funding creative projects that give students hands-on learning opportunities. Johnson said these grants empower educators to implement impactful teaching methods that enhance student learning.

The Foundation’s commitment to diversity is evident in initiatives like Reflect Stafford, a diversity licensure program, funded by a private donor, which aims to increase the diversity of teachers in the district. Additionally, the county’s Model UN program, open to all middle school students in Stafford County, reflects SEF’s dedication to providing enriching extracurricular opportunities for all students. Johnson said some larger Model UN programs restrict participation to students who are in gifted programs or costs more than some families can afford.

Strategic partnerships play a vital role in SEF’s success. The “Tee Off for Education” tournament, a key fundraising event, has evolved to include targeted sponsorships, allowing businesses to support specific educational programs that align with their interests. This approach has enabled the foundation to effectively channel resources into areas of greatest need.

The “Tee Off for Education” tournament will be Thursday, Oct. 3 at Augustine Golf Club. Players can register ahead of time, or on-site. Sponsors and donors are encouraged to visit the SEF website to learn more.

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