Updated 1:20 p.m. — UVA Health says its medical centers in our region are affected by the global CrowdStrike computer outage. The firm operates hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket, and Culpeper.

From UVA Health:

UVA Health is being impacted by a worldwide system outage affecting computers that run on Microsoft Windows. As a result, UVA Health is operating on a modified schedule Friday, July 19. Some ambulatory clinics will be closed today. Patients and team members can find the latest schedule updates at uvahealth.com/status.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge and its ancillary regional offices usually operate.

We are closely monitoring the IT outage linked to the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. Sentara does not utilize CrowdStrike so our IT systems are not directly impacted. However, we are currently in the process of evaluating the impact on third-party providers and partner organizations who do work with this vendor. Normal operations remain in process at Sentara hospitals and facilities.

Meanwhile, flights were grounded across the country due to the outage, affecting Windows operating system computers.

Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates hospitals in Stafford County and Fredericksburg, is not affected.

There has been no word yet from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the computer outage has not affected local government operations in our region.

Representatives from governments in Prince William and Stafford counties and Manassas and law enforcement agencies in the counties tell us it’s business as usual.

Virignia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued this statement:

Amidst the global tech outages, overnight we have conducted an initial assessment to determine impacts across government agencies and departments for functionality,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Critical health and safety systems, including 911 call systems and transportation infrastructure, are operational. However, airlines continue to experience significant disruptions. The assessment determined that government administrative functions are experiencing disruptions, and we are coordinating with local, regional and federal authorities and private sector critical infrastructure partners in order to reestablish normal operations. As a result of the administrative disturbances, Virginians may experience delays and we ask everyone to remain patient as we work to remedy and reestablish the high standards that Virginians deserve.

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