Student rushed to hospital after suspected narcotic reaction

An ambulance took a Prince William County Public Schools student from her classroom to a hospital after having a reaction after using narcotics.

Police and rescue crews were called to Independence Traditional School near Manassas at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, after the unidentified student showed signs of illness.

The student remained conscious while police stepped in to help her, despite initial reports the child needed CPR. Rescue crews took the child to a hospital where their condition is unknown.

Police did not say what type of narcotic the child consumed. An investigation is ongoing.

The incident involving the Prince William County student comes as cartels continue to flood the U.S. will illegal drugs.

Last month, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced that BP agents reported more than 16,000 encounters in 48 hours with illegal foreign nationals along the entire southern border. They also confiscated over $97 million in narcotics and four firearms and apprehended three gang members, two sex offenders, and two murderers.

This is after a record number of over 306,000 illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border in November, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square.

“These numbers are likely to increase in the coming weeks,” said Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott. “Although the burden to address the ongoing border crisis should not fall to Texas, the federal government has failed to take action to address this problem.”

The Center Square contributed to this this report.