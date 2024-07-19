It’s Time to Get Summer Scared: Frightfully Fun Things to Do at Prince William Public Libraries (Potomac Local Sponsor)

Prince William County Public Library is hosting spine-chilling events as part of its Summer Scares series, promising a frightfully good time for all ages. The series, which runs from Friday, July 19, through the weekend, features a variety of events at several library locations.

Friday, July 19: A Full Day of Horror

The Summer Scares series begins today with a day packed with events across multiple libraries:

Potomac Library: Adults can dive into a day of horror with the “2 Sentence Spooky Book Review: J Edition.” This event is a perfect opportunity for horror enthusiasts to share their thoughts on their favorite spooky reads.

Haymarket Gainesville Library – Juvenile Books Area: Young readers aged 8-11 are invited to explore a special horror book display and write a two-sentence review for a chance to win a prize.

Haymarket Gainesville Library – Teen Area: Teens aged 12-18 can participate in a similar contest, sharing their spooky book reviews and competing for prizes.

Montclair Library: This location offers a variety of events for grades 6-12, ages 8-12, and adults, celebrating the horror genre with book displays and review contests.

Chinn Park Library: Open to all ages, Chinn Park Library invites everyone to enjoy horror book displays and join in the fun of Summer Scares.

Saturday, July 20

The horror-themed activities continue on Saturday, with events running all day at the following locations:

Potomac Library: Adults can again enjoy the “2 Sentence Spooky Book Review: J Edition.”

Haymarket Gainesville Library – Juvenile Books Area Children aged 8-11 can check out the horror book display and enter their reviews to win prizes.

Haymarket Gainesville Library – Teen Area: The teen contest continues, allowing ages 12-18 to share their spooky book insights for a chance to win.

Montclair Library: This location will again cater to grades 6-12, ages 8-12, and adults, featuring horror book displays and review contests.

Chinn Park Library: Open to all ages, this library will continue to offer horror book displays and encourage participation in Summer Scares activities.

Sunday, July 21

The weekend of horror concludes on Sunday with events at:

Chinn Park Library: All ages are welcome to enjoy horror book displays and participate in the Summer Scares festivities.

Haunt the Library for More Fun

Library visitors can also visit the event page to see upcoming contests for kids and teens and an exciting adult horror trivia night. With events tailored for different age groups, everyone can find something to enjoy during the Summer Scares series.

“We’ve been having a frightfully good time with our Summer Scares displays!” said a library representative. “We encourage everyone to haunt our event page and participate in the fun.”

Click here for library locations and hours.