Stafford school bus crash suspect arrested twice for 3 incidents in past month

Police said the suspect who crashed into a school bus on December 16, 2022 causing it to overturn, injuring two students in Stafford County, is behind bars.

It’s one of three separate incidents, and two arrests in which the suspect has been involved in the past month.

Police arrested the suspect last night, January 4, 2023, when he was involved in a crash at Mine and Cathedral roads in North Stafford, which had no serious injuries.

On January 3, 2023, Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office brought the case of the school bus crash to a grand jury, which issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of reckless driving and inhaling drugs.

When deputies found him at the crash scene last night, they arrested him on charges stemming to both crashes.

During the ongoing investigation of the school bus accident, on December 30, 2022, police found the suspect was unconscious behind the wheel of a car parked at a Walmart in North Stafford. Deputies used a baton to break a his window to check on him.

After they got him out, police charged the suspect with public intoxication and inhaling drugs. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober and released the following morning.

On December 16, the day of the school bus crash, emergency crews went to the crash in the 1300 block of Brooke Road. The bus left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and had 12 students on board.

The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta, driven by the suspect, attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned.

The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Michael Kingham, 30, of Stafford, faces multiple charges in all three incidents.Stafford school bus crash arrested twice for 3 incidents in past month