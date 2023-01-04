Yeung appointed first black Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman

Pamela Yeung will serve as Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman for 2023.

Yeung, first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2021, is the first black person to hold the job in Stafford County. Her peers on the Board of Supervisors voted her into the position after five rounds of voting.

Former Chairman Crystal Vanuch, who stepped down from the position after two years in accordance with the board’s bylaws, voiced her support for Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke as chairman. Vanuch, Bohmke, and Hartwood Supervisor Darrell English voted against Yeung.

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, whose been on the Board since 2018, will serve as Vice Chairman.

Yeung represents the Garrisonville District. Before serving on the Board of Supervisors, Yeung served on the county school board and represented the Garrisonville District from 2017 until 2021.