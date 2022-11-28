Update from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022:
Yesterday [Monday, November 28, 2022], just before 4:00 p.m. deputies responded to Elkton Drive in the England Run apartments for multiple calls of shots fired. Out of an abundance of caution, Gayle Middle School was placed on a partial lockdown. A red sedan was observed fleeing the scene. Deputy S.A. Russo located the red sedan on Enon Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, increased his speed and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, one person bailed from the vehicle in the area of Hulls Chapel Road. The pursuit ended near Potomac Creek when Deputy Russo conducted a rolling road block. Within the vehicle were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
As of this morning, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to identify the person who bailed from the vehicle. This person of interest was described as a black male wearing an orange hat and a black puffy coat. The two victims are alive and being treated for their injuries. The driver of the red sedan, Rakeem Caldwell, 24, of King George, was charged with felony eluding and was jailed without bond. Detectives are still investigating the incident and more charges may be obtained. Thank you to Deputy Russo for being vigilant in identifying the suspect vehicle and safely ending the pursuit. We would also like to thank all the witnesses involved for providing crucial details.
Detectives worked through the evening collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses in England Run. This is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone in the area has video of what happened or has any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
Updated 5:45 p.m. — All lanes of Route 1 in Stafford County are open once again following a double shooting. Detectives have shifted their focus to the England Run apartments in Stafford County.
Here’s the initial report of the shootings from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Happening Now: Deputies are working several crime scenes as a result of a shooting just before 4:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of shots fired. A red sedan fled the area and deputies pursued the sedan on Enon Road to U.S. 1. One person bailed out of the vehicle near Hulls Chapel and deputies are searching that area. The pursuit ended near Potomac Creek with a rolling road block and two victims were in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. U. S. 1 is closed in both directions at Potomac Creek. These are all active scenes.
More information about the road closure from VDOT:
Route 1 is closed in Stafford County at Potomac Creek Drive for police activity.A detour will be put into place shortly, which will direct northbound Route 1 traffic to Centreport Parkway and southbound Route 1 traffic to Eskimo Hill Road.If possible, drivers should avoid the area and use the best alternate route depending on their destination.There is no reopening time available.
We’ll post more on this story as we have it.