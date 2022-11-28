Yesterday [Monday, November 28, 2022], just before 4:00 p.m. deputies responded to Elkton Drive in the England Run apartments for multiple calls of shots fired. Out of an abundance of caution, Gayle Middle School was placed on a partial lockdown. A red sedan was observed fleeing the scene. Deputy S.A. Russo located the red sedan on Enon Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, increased his speed and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, one person bailed from the vehicle in the area of Hulls Chapel Road. The pursuit ended near Potomac Creek when Deputy Russo conducted a rolling road block. Within the vehicle were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

As of this morning, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to identify the person who bailed from the vehicle. This person of interest was described as a black male wearing an orange hat and a black puffy coat. The two victims are alive and being treated for their injuries. The driver of the red sedan, Rakeem Caldwell, 24, of King George, was charged with felony eluding and was jailed without bond. Detectives are still investigating the incident and more charges may be obtained. Thank you to Deputy Russo for being vigilant in identifying the suspect vehicle and safely ending the pursuit. We would also like to thank all the witnesses involved for providing crucial details.

Detectives worked through the evening collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses in England Run. This is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone in the area has video of what happened or has any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.