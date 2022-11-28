Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man in North Stafford

Stafford sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 36-year-old man on Route 610.

Just before 8:00 p.m., deputies responded to Garrisonville and Ripley roads for a report of a suicidal man.

Deputies attempted to assist the man near the intersection, but the man presented a handgun. Deputies attempted to retreat and instructed the man to drop the gun, but he refused, police said.

Deputies shot the man and then rendered first aid. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

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