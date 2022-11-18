News Seven business have agreed to provide $50,200 for Christmas event, Sup says By Potomac Local News Published November 18, 2022 at 10:13AM Residents rang in the holiday season at a tree lighting ceremony at the Stafford County Courthouse. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford Board of Supervisors