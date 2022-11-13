Publisher’s notes: Our most-read story of all time

Potomac Local News continues to attract new members, who are critical in our mission to produce trusted, local journalism.

We now have more than 430 paid members. Please help me welcome

Alexandra

Claire

Brett

George

Karen

Rachel

Jeffery

Kenneth

Michael

Charles H.

Charles T.

New member pricing

Bottom line: I want to do more to make our local news reporting more accessible while, at the same time, being rewarded for our hard work.

For years, I’ve wanted to create a plan allowing anyone to affordably read any article behind our paywall without making a long-term commitment. When I’m surfing the web and hit a paywall on a website I don’t frequently visit, I often wish there was an inexpensive option to pay a few bucks to access the content I want.

With our $2 Read Now Plan, our visitors now have that option. The cost of our annual and bi-annual plans is also reduced to $1.90 and $1.80 per week, respectively. It’s never been a better time to become a member.

During a website redesign in March 2020, this was something we wanted to do. However, we could not implement the option, so this is a longtime coming.

Our current paywall provider, Memberful, showed us some love after we rolled out the new membership plans.

Uriah, your join page looks fantastic! The "Read Now" option is such a wonderful addition. We admire how you are including this feature to make your content more accessible. Really inspiring work here! ? — Memberful (@memberful) November 2, 2022

Twitter

I created a Twitter account for Potomac Local when I founded the website in 2010, and I’ve consistently used the social network to aid us in our local news reporting. Some of you have found our Twitter lists helpful.

Recently, I’ve been embedding more Tweets from local organizations in our content. I feel it’s helpful to our reporting process and helps you, the reader, better and more quickly understand the news.

Please let me know what you think in our comments section (I read and respond to comments on our site), send me an email, or Tweet us @potomaclocal.

Polls

Our website has a polling feature where we can ask our readers (you) just about anything. It’s a feature we should be using more often.

I’d love it if you’d send me some poll questions. Email or Tweet them, please.

Most read stories for the week of November 5 to 11, 2022

Thanks for reading. Until next time, have a great week.