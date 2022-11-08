Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Virginia

There were some lucky Powerball winners from Virginia, albeit none in our backyard.

During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing this morning, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in Virginia.

In this drawing alone, more than 303,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. One ticket won $100,000, and three tickets won $50,000 each.

The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at:

Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead in Hampton

Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street in Wytheville

The drawing was delayed 10 hours due to one of the 48 participating lotteries needing additional time to process its sales and play data. As soon as the required pre-draw procedures were securely completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing proceeded at 8:57 a.m. today.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56, and the Powerball number was 10. One ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That ticket was bought in California. The jackpot is now $20 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Tickets can be bought up until 10:00 pm on the evening of the drawing.

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Haymarket won during a previous drawing on Saturday, November 5. No one hit the jackpot in that drawing, however.