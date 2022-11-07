Winning Powerball ticket sold in Haymarket, historic drawing tonight

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Haymarket, Prince William County.

A total of 284,636 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Three Virginia tickets each won $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

They were bought at:

• B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton

• Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket

• Online (at valottery.com or using the Virginia Lottery app)

• Four Virginia tickets won $50,000 apiece. They were bought at:

• Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville

• Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst

• 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax

• Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

According to the Virginia Lottery, prize-winning tickets greater than $600 can be redeemed at any of the eight Virginia Lottery customer service centers or can be mailed to the Virginia Lottery. Click here for details and locations.

The profit from every Powerball ticket sold in Virginia, by law, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia.

Since no one hit the Powerball, another drawing will be held tonight. The jackpot stands at a world-record $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. Tickets can be purchased until 10 p.m.