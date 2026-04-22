Prince William Big Tax Break Bust: PWC Board Promises $145 Relief, Serves Up $56, Keeps Meals Tax Unchanged By Potomac Local News Published April 22, 2026 at 1:00PM Chair DeShundra Jefferson at the April 22 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Meals Tax #Prince William Board of County Supervisors