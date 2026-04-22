Prince William

Big Tax Break Bust: PWC Board Promises $145 Relief, Serves Up $56, Keeps Meals Tax Unchanged

By Potomac Local News
Chair DeShundra Jefferson at the April 22 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting.

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