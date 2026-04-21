Breaking: Measles Exposures Confirmed at Grafton Village Elementary School in Stafford County

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed two new measles cases, with potential exposures reported at Grafton Village Elementary School in Stafford County and KidMed Stafford Urgent Care.

The patients are a pre-school age child and a school-age child who recently traveled together domestically. Health officials are working to identify and notify people who might have been exposed.

Potential exposure locations in Virginia include:

KidMed Stafford Urgent Care , 20 Doc Stone Road in Stafford, on Thursday, April 16, between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

, 20 Doc Stone Road in Stafford, on Thursday, April 16, between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Grafton Village Elementary School , 501 Deacon Road in Fredericksburg, on: Thursday, April 9 through Friday, April 10 Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16 Monday, April 20

, 501 Deacon Road in Fredericksburg, on:

Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said parents of 24 students at Grafton Village Elementary were notified today of the potential exposure. The last day of potential exposure at the school was Monday, April 20.

The school is undergoing deep cleaning, and air filters are being replaced. Health officials note that the measles virus cannot survive on surfaces for more than two hours.

To date in 2026, Virginia has 19 reported cases of measles.

What to Do If You Were Potentially Exposed

Anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified times should:

Complete VDH’s short exposure survey so public health officials can follow up.

Check vaccination records or immunity status (two doses of MMR vaccine or born before 1957 generally provides protection).

Fully vaccinated individuals (two MMR doses) may return to school or normal activities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should contact their healthcare provider or local health department; they may need to stay home for up to 21 days from the last exposure.

Monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms are most likely to appear between April 16 and May 11.

Measles symptoms typically begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads. The virus is highly contagious through the air.

School Guidance (per Stafford County Public Schools and VDH)

Students who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine may return to school. Those who are not fully vaccinated must wait 21 days from the last day of exposure before returning.

Virginia maintains high vaccination rates, with approximately 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide lifetime protection.

Potomac Local News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available from Stafford County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health. Parents with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s school or the Fredericksburg District Health Department.

For the full VDH press release and to report potential exposure, visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/public-relations-contacts/2026-regional-news-releases/2-measles-cases-nw-region/

Grafton Village Elementary School is a public elementary school (grades K-5) in Stafford County Public Schools. Located at 501 Deacon Road in Fredericksburg (Falmouth area), the school is home of the Grizzlies and promotes “The Grizzly Way,” emphasizing PAWS: Positive, Accepting, Willing, and Safe.