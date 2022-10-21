Planning Commission approves new Woodbridge elementary school location

The Prince William County Planning Commission approved a location for a new elementary school in Woodbridge. Construction crews will build the on about 10 acres on the north side of Prince William Parkway near the intersection of Route 1.

The school will have three stories to accommodate 631 students. The purpose is to relieve overcrowding at several elementary schools, such as Featherstone, Kilby, and Marumsco elementary schools.

The county school division has yet to acquire the 10 acres needed for the new school. It’s negotiating with Pathway Vineyards Church at 1550 Prince William Parkway to purchase the land. Once the county gets the land, church leaders will relocate the congregation to a new building elsewhere.

During the hearing, issues that came up for discussion included concerns about public safety, pedestrian and vehicle access, and even potential flooding from a nearby stream. The new school will sit next to Fred Lynn Middle School and share entrances from Prince William Parkway.

One will have a traffic signal, while the other will not. New pathways will connect surrounding residential areas to the school, allowing access for nearby students. Plans also include a buffer zone of trees and a 30-foot fence to help ensure public safety.

Joe Giuseppe of Woodbridge expressed concern about crime in the local area related to illegal drug deals. Giuseppe also owns property off Route 1, which he rents out.

The hearing ended with the planning commission approving the location of the new elementary school. As the project progresses, the area will have to undergo further tests, such as environmental impacts and even archaeological digging.

“I’m excited about this project. It’s a great project that will bring some much-needed relief for local elementary schools in the area,” said Planning Commission Chair Cynthia Moses-Nedd.

The new elementary school will open in August 2024.