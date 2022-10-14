Stafford to consider funding first flight exhibit with $150,000 coronavirus money

Updated — The Stafford County Board of Supervisors could use coronavirus money to help tell the story of Aerodrome No. 5, now believed to be the first case of unmanned flight.

The Langley Foundation has sought American Rescue Plan Act funding to create a new exhibit at the Stafford Regional Airport, a replica of Aerodrome No. 5, flown by Samuel Pierpont Langley on May 6, 1896, in Stafford County.

dThe foundation’s president Chris Hornung hopes to raise $300,000 to build the exhibit. The funds from the county would be a one-to-one match with the foundation responsible for raising the other $150,000.

Some members of the Board expressed disapproval over the potential funding. Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English said there would be little return on the investment. The regional airport is located in the Hartwood District. English later stated that the funds would be better suited to establish a museum in the county.

“I don’t think this is a good use of funding,” said English. “I think we have other needs that we need to take care of and I can’t support it.”

Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary responded with her support of the project, believing it could bring tourism to the county.

“I see this as an investment,” said Gary. “A small investment compared to the return we could see, such as education opportunities and what this would do for our tourism.”

According to county documents, Director of Economic Development and Tourism John Holden said ARPA funding could be used to aid planned expansion or upgrade of tourism, travel, and hospitality facilities delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The county’s consultants are still reviewing the project to meet compliance for eligibility.

The Aerodrome No. 5 project has been in the works since 2019 and was hampered by the pandemic. The foundation has contracted with the Warrenton-based Wright Experience to construct the exhibit.

The goals of the Aerodrome Initiative include bringing national attention to the Aerodrome No.5 event as the first heavier-than-air mechanical flight in history, the first successful aircraft carrier launch, and the first unmanned aerial vehicle. Other goals include the development of an aviation STEAM-related curriculum for county students, attracting the aviation industry to the area, and promoting employment opportunities in the aviation field.

The Board of Supervisors has yet to approve the funding and could do so soon.

The Langley Foundation is obligated to raise funds to build the exhibit by December 31, 2024, and have it completed by December 31, 2026.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the Stafford County Board of Supervisors had resolved to use coronavirus money to fund the Aerodrome No. 5 project.