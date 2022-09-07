You really like our Stafford County news coverage

In our “Happy Labor Day” post, I asked you to comment and provide feedback on how you think we’re providing local news coverage to our communities.

The post racked up one commenter who praised Potomac Local News for our coverage of Stafford County. “Everything is well presented, from action news articles, political news articles, law enforcement news, and community updates for all matters, etc. Stafford news is more current and vivid again with pictures that are ‘easy on the eye,’ so to speak,” Valerie Krain wrote.

I also received an email from a paid member who complimented us on our Stafford County coverage. I really enjoy the PLN – much better coverage of Stafford than the [Free Lance-Star],” wrote Elizabeth Daly.

Thank you for your kind words about our coverage. It means so much you took a moment to tell us what you think, and it makes us want to work even harder to cover your community. Local news is an ecosystem of online local news websites like Potomac Local News, traditional newspapers like the Free Lance-Star, social media, and others. Together and sometimes competitively, we work to bring important local news and information to our members and general readers.

After a brief summer recess, the Stafford Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 6, Stafford County Reporter Rick Horner and I are working on several stories stemming from that meeting. In the coming days, we’ll tell you about the need for more Election Day staff, a new riverside education center vying to build on the banks of the Rappahannock, a business looking to expand, and much more.

Your membership is critical in our effort to continue to report the local news on which you rely. Please consider joining today, and thanks to our current members in Stafford, Prince William, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and all over the region for your continued support.